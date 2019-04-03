NORTH PORT — When Gary Arsenault left for the FBI National Academy on Jan. 2, he knew that, over the next 10 weeks, he’d learn the latest in crime-fighting techniques.
He also expected a lot of physical exercise and days of testing and training.
The Academy in Quantico, Virginia, delivered.
But what he didn’t expect was he’d end up building a network of law enforcement officials throughout the U.S. One he plans to use.
Arsenault, a captain with the North Port Police Department, was one of 250 law enforcement officials throughout the country selected for the Academy’s winter session.
Police from 46 states were on hand for the course. Twelve of those attending were from Florida.
His biggest takeaway?
“That I can pick up my phone and call anyone who was in my class,” he said. “In fact, we not only received a directory of our class, but of those in the previous classes, as well. It’s a huge network of the best officers. We can ask questions, share thoughts, seek advice.”
According to the FBI, the National Academy is a 10-week course held four times a year a at Marine Corps base in Quantico.
The training includes coursework in “law, behavioral science, forensic science, understanding terrorism/terrorist mindsets, leadership, communication, and health/fitness. Officers participate in a wide range of leadership and specialized training, where they share ideas, techniques, and experiences with each other, creating lifelong partnerships that transcend state and national borders.””
The coursework is provided by the University of Virginia.
In a statement, North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison — who graduated from the same class in 2013 — spoke about what is gained from the course.
“The experience and knowledge you gain by attending the National Academy strengthens you as a leader and professional which will resonate through the ranks of the North Port Police Department,” Garrison said. “We are extremely proud of Capt. Arsenault’s accomplishments. I commend his dedication and fortitude to the profession, the city of North Port and to the Police Department.”
Garrison also pointed out Arsenault’s wife, Chrstine, and son, Gavin, for their support while Arsenault attended “this grueling training course for the betterment” of the department and city.
Back in North Port, Arsenault resumes his duties as patrol operations commander. He also heads the city’s relatively new traffic patrol.
He began his police work with the Essex County, Massachusetts Sheriff’s Office in 1990 and came to the North Port Police Department in 2005.
