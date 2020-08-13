NORTH PORT — An Illinois couple's donation has led to a brand new set of protective vests for North Port Police Department's K9 dogs.
The nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s Inc. arranges for sponsorships of custom-fitted vests that protect the dogs from bullet and stab wounds while the dogs are on the job, assisting their human officers.
The couple that sponsored the vests for Nero, Bear, Dutch and Jett are Don and Misty Fike of Galesburg, Illinois. Each vest is embroidered with the words “Honoring those who served and sacrificed,” according to Josh Taylor, spokesperson for the police department.
Vested Interest in K9s has provided more than 3,980 vests to K9s in the United States, totaling $6.9 million, all made possible by both private and corporate donations. Each vest costs between $1,744 and $2,283, weighs four to five pounds. They come with a five-year warranty.
Eligible dogs must be at least 20 months old, actively employed and certified with law enforcement agencies. There are about 30,000 law enforcement K9s in the United States.
A donation of donation of $960 to Vested Interest will sponsor one vest. For more information, call 508-824-6978 or visit www.vik9s.org.
