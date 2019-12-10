NORTH PORT — North Port Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened Monday night on Nekoosa Street.
The shooting occurred at 9:15 p.m. Monday. Several shots were fired into a residence. No one was hurt.
"No injuries occurred," the NPPD reported on a social media post. "We believe this is an isolated incident as we follow up on several leads. "If you know anything about this case please contact Detective Adam Taylor at ataylor@northportpd.com."
This is a developing story.
Email: tom.harmening@yoursun.com
