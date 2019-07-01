NORTH PORT - After receiving a suspicious report Monday morning, North Port authorities searched for a man who had allegedly obtained injuries in a crash.
Officers are now investigating whether the report, which came from a third party via Facebook Messenger, was false.
The initial call to the North Port Police Department after 10 a.m. Monday when a resident from Jacksonville said they were communicating via Facebook with a friend who said they'd crashed their car at an exit near North Port.
"Units are currently looking for a crashed vehicle with a possible injured subject inside," North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor said about noontime Monday. "All information we are getting is third party and communications between the complainant and the subject are via Facebook Messenger."
By 3 p.m., nothing was found.
The person told police earlier that the man said he wasn't sure exactly which exit but said he was driving either a white Honda Accord or an Accura sedan with red rims.
Reportedly, the vehicle was on its roof and the man was trapped inside it.
North Port emergency personnel traveled around Interstate 75, checking all exit areas along with U.S. 41. At one point, they received assistance from Sarasota County and Charlotte County sheriff office helicopters to search the region.
The man involved in the alleged crash is a suspect in a residential burglary outside the police's jurisdiction, according to police spokesman Josh Taylor.
Although authorities searched the area, they were unable to locate the man, Taylor said.
Other local law enforcement agencies were also contacted to assist in the search, and a statewide be on the lookout alert was later issued.
The situation remains under investigation.
