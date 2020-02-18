North Port police on Tuesday were asking for help identifying someone who is suspected of stealing trail cameras off property on Whiptree Circle. A red truck and white trailer were seen in the area, according to North Port police. They also released photos of the people police would like to speak with.

Anyone with information can contact Police Detectove David Brown, 941-429-7321, or dbrown@northportpd.com, reference case No. 2020-02-0864.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments