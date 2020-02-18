North Port police on Tuesday were asking for help identifying someone who is suspected of stealing trail cameras off property on Whiptree Circle. A red truck and white trailer were seen in the area, according to North Port police. They also released photos of the people police would like to speak with.
Anyone with information can contact Police Detectove David Brown, 941-429-7321, or dbrown@northportpd.com, reference case No. 2020-02-0864.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.