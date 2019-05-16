NORTH PORT — The quiet of a North Port neighborhood was shattered Thursday morning as police raided a home in the 5600 block of Brickell Drive.
Units rolled up to the modest ranch home at 9.m. and ordered the residents out of the house.
Members of the police department’s Special Investigations Unit, the Criminal Investigations Unity and the Special Response Team rolled up to the residence and ordered all occupants to leave via the front door.
One individual immediately left the house and surrendered to police, but officials suspected others were still inside.
Traffic on Brickell was halted.
Police advanced on the house and broke a glass door and three more people then left the home. All were taken into custody.
The search of the house was finally completed around 4 p.m.
Officers reported finding CBD oil, marijuana, cocaine and firearms at the house. Charges against the occupants of the house are pending, authorities said.
“The search took a while,” said Josh Taylor, North Port Police Department spokesman. “The interior of the home was described to me as looking like a college dorm room.”
Taylor said word is spreading that “North Port is not a place where you want to deal drugs.”
