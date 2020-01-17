NORTH PORT — Police continue to look for a suspect who robbed the Circle K store, 1060 Plantation Blvd., in North Port, early Tuesday morning.
On Friday, they released security camera photos taken during the armed robbery.
The armed robbery happened at 2:28 a.m. Tuesday. The suspect was described as being 5-feet 5-inches, black with gold teeth. He was wearing a ski mask and carrying a pistol and a backpack. He was believed to be in a light-colored four-door vehicle that was last seen headed toward Toledo Blade Boulevard.
Anyone with information should call 941-429-7322 or email JKeller@northportpd.com.
