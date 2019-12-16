Sexual battery suspect

If you know this person, please contact the North Port Police Department, Detective James Keller, at 941-429-7322 or jkeller@northportpd.com.

The North Port Police Department has issued a sketch of a person they believe attacked a homeless woman on Dec. 8 at the gazebo on Tamiami Trail near Pan American Boulevard.

On Monday morning, the NPPD issued the following information with the sketch:

On Sunday, Dec. 8, between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m., a victim was reported to have been sexually battered by a black male. On Dec. 15, she provided a description with a sketch artist and an image was obtained.

The suspect is described as a dark black male, short (approximately just over 5 feet), 50-60 years of age, normal build, non-muscular, short twists in his hair (2-inches to 4-inches long), and a deep/raspy voice. He wore a cream-colored long-sleeve shirt/sweater with a brown stripe across the chest, flannel pants with white spots, and sneakers on. He was last seen traveling on a bicycle with blue and green stripped fenders over the wheels in the area of Tamiami Trail and Pan American Boulevard northbound.

If anyone is able to identify this subject or obtains any information, please contact the North Port Police Department, Detective James Keller at 941-429-7322 or jkeller@northportpd.com.

