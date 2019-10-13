NORTH PORT - Authorities are using helicopters and other resources as they look for a missing boy from North Port.
Kyle A. Spicer, 11, was last seen by witnesses between 1:30- 2 p.m. Sunday "in the area of River Road and U.S. 41," North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor said in a news release.
Spicer is white with blue eyes, brown hair and weighing 85 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue pants with an orange strip. His last confirmed siting was about noon on Sunday around Culebra Avenue - a road in a neighborhood between Warm Mineral Springs and South Biscayne Boulevard.
"Kyle got into an argument with his parents and walked away from his home," the news release said. "He has done this before."
Authorities learned of the situation about 7 p.m. Sunday night.
"The juvenile has been entered as missing. NPPD has searched every possible area, and SSO Air units have searched the area. The surrounding agencies have been notified and are assisting with checking addresses in their jurisdictions," the news release states.
Anyone who sees him is urged to contact 911.
