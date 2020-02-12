NORTH PORT— Police seized weapons and drug paraphernalia from a convicted felon during a traffic stop Tuesday, according to authorities.
According to a North Port Police Department report, officers were familiar with the black Chevy Camaro they saw at the Shell gas station, 13280 Tamiami Trail, on Tuesday night.
An officer asked the man at the wheel for his driver’s license. He did not have a license, but provided the officer with an ID card with the name Franklin Pancek, 41.
The officers asked Pancek if there were any weapons in the car. He was then asked to get out of the car for officer safety reasons, the affidavit stated.
After running Pancek’s ID, dispatch informed the officers he was previously convicted of a felony for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription in Charlotte County.
At that time, according to the affidavit, Pancek was placed in handcuffs and detained pending further investigation.
Pancek had two prescription bottles for Meloxicam, which contained three partial white pills, the affidavit stated. Officers later identified the pills as Buspirone Hydrochloride, an anti-anxiety medicine.
Officers also discovered a rifle in the vehicle, .22 caliber ammunition and .38 caliber casings, and a black backpack. The backpack contained a meth pipe, syringes, tin foil, and a partial white pill, the police reported.
Officers collected the contraband, rifle, and ammunition and placed Pancek under arrest. He was charged with possession of a firearm/ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription and driving on a suspended license.
He was booked into the Sarasota County Jail on a bond of $8,240. His arraignment is set for 9 a.m. March 20 at the Sarasota County Judicial Center.
