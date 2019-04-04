WEST VILLAGES — North Port Police remains tight lipped on the identity of the driver that killed two on March 24, the investigation into the crash continues.
In an email from North Port Police Spokesman Josh Taylor, the traffic homicide unit went out in the days following the crash to recreate the accident.
“They’ve been working to recreate the drivers day and how the alcohol played a factor,” Taylor wrote in the email.
He added that some of the test results for the driver were coming in, but did not elaborate further.
“Should not be too much longer on if charges will be filed against the driver,” Taylor said.
The crash occurred along U.S. 41 when traffic was slowed after vehicles were leaving CoolToday Park, turning onto U.S. 41 from West Villages Parkway. Thousands of people were leaving the inaugural game at the facility between the Atlanta Braves and Tampa Bay Rays.
George and Rose Almeder, of North Port, were on U.S. 41 returning from a day with friends and southbound in the slowed traffic. An unnamed 20-year-old woman in a Kia Forte slammed into their Honda Civic.
North Port Police said the Kia’s driver failed to stop for the traffic and was traveling at a high rate of speed when she struck the Honda.
Rose died at the scene and George died on the way to the hospital, according to officials. The driver of the Kia suffered minor injuries.
In an email on March 27 from North Port Police, spokesman Josh Taylor said the traffic homicide unit is not releasing the name of the driver who caused the crash.
“They are withholding the name for now because they believe releasing it could hinder their investigation,” stated Taylor in the email.
Taylor said the traffic homicide unit is currently conducting a full investigation into where she was prior to the crash and where she was coming from.
“Alcohol is still suspected. They are still waiting for the official toxicology and tests to come back,” Taylor said.
Taylor said the driver could be facing charges of vehicular manslaughter, but could not elaborate further. It could take up to two weeks before any further details can be released about the crash.
Taylor said the traffic homicide unit has 10 days to complete the report.
North Port Police initially withheld the names of the victims, citing Marsy’s Law. Rose and George’s son Al Almeder, of Lake City, identified his parents to the media as the victims.
The law was designed to protect the identities of victims of violence, but it also blocks release of the names of those involved in vehicle crashes.
Al Almeder told the Sun on March 25 that his parents were returning home to North Port after visiting friends earlier in the day. George, 81, and Rose, 79, had been married for 60 years.
He said his brother, a Sarasota County Sheriff’s officer, called him Sunday night after the tragedy.
The Sheriff’s Office released a statement about the crash, noting the department was helping with traffic control at the time of the wreck.
Three other vehicles were struck in the wreck, a 2011 Toyota SUV whose driver was not injured, a 2018 Volkswagen convertible and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle owned by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
No other injuries were reported and the highway was closed most of March 24 and reopened on March 25.
A traffic light is due to be installed at the intersection. The light should be installed in about three to four months by the Florida Department of Transportation, Taylor said.
