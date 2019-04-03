WEST VILLAGES — North Port police remain tight-lipped on the identity of the driver that killed two people March 24.
The investigation into the crash continues.
In an email from North Port Police spokesperson Josh Taylor, the traffic homicide unit went out in the days following the crash to recreate the wreck.
“They’ve been working to recreate the driver’s day and how the alcohol played a factor,” Taylor wrote in the email Monday.
He added that some of the test results for the driver were coming in, but did not elaborate further.
“Should not be too much longer on if charges will be filed against the driver,” Taylor said.
Taylor previously stated the driver could be facing charges of vehicular manslaughter, but did not say what other charges she could be facing.
The driver’s identity has not been revealed, with investigators suggesting it could hinder the city’s investigation.
An opinion from the Florida First Amendment Foundation was unavailable Tuesday afternoon involving the city’s policy of withholding the name of the driver for 10 days. However, Florida Press Association General Counsel Sam Morley has shared outstanding questions about Marsy’s Law.
The law was designed to protect the identities of victims of crime.
For example, he said in a recent statement: “Does it (Marsy’s Law) apply to all crimes? To all victims? ... Law enforcement agencies seem to be at odds on these questions. One police department, for example, is apparently redacting every victim’s name from every report, including reports from years ago. Another department is withholding suspect information, as well victim information.”
The 20-year-old female driver has been listed in official reports as causing the crash that killed North Port residents George and Rose Almeder.
George and Rose Almeder were on their way home from Venice and had stopped for traffic leaving CoolToday Park following the inaugural Atlanta Braves spring training game.
The 20-year-old driver who was driving a Kia Forte slammed into Almeder’s Honda Civic.
According to authorities, the driver was also traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash — Rose died at the scene and George died on the way to the hospital.
Tamiami Trail was closed for most of the night on March 24 following the crash.
North Port Police initially withheld the names of the victims, citing Marsy’s Law. Rose and George’s son, Al Almeder, of Lake City, identified his parents to the media as the victims.
Al Almeder told the Sun on March 25 that his parents were returning home to North Port after visiting friends earlier in the day. George, 81, and Rose, 79, had been married for 60 years.
Taylor has said that the traffic homicide unit has 10 days to complete the report and information would be released once the report is complete.
A traffic light is due to be installed at the intersection. The light should be installed in about three to four months by the Florida Department of Transportation, Taylor said.
No other injuries were reported due to the crash.
