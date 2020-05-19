audi

North Port Police released this photo of an Audi that was stolen early Tuesday morning on Bobcat Trail. 

NORTH PORT — Police are looking for "several suspects" and a car they stole from Bobcat Trail early Tuesday morning.

"On May 19, at approximately 3 a.m., several subjects entered the Bobcat Trail Community and stole two cars which were located at a residence on Bobcat Trail," the North Port Police Department posted online. "The suspects then drove the vehicles, leaving one of them just down the road."

They drove away with a small gray Audi. Police don't know which way they drove off, and are asking for information or surveillance video for midnight to 3:30 a.m. in that area. 

People with information can contact Detective Mills at mmills@northportpd.com, or 941-429-7342.

