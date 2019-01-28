NORTH PORT — Aftermath Services announced Thursday that North Port Police Department will be receiving a grant following the a contest.
The online contest netted the city a $500 grant for its K-9 that will be awarded to the North Port Police Department on Thursday.
“Aftermath awards funding to law enforcement for existing or prospective K-9 programs for safety equipment, training, and other expenses associated with maintaining a K-9 unit,” the company said in a news release. “The K-9 Grant garnered so much awareness and support from the community that local North Port businesses matched Aftermath’s grant.”
More than 280,000 votes took place during a 16-day voting period, the company said.
A check for North Port will be presented Thursday, the company said.
A first place grant of $5,000 was awarded to Larksville Police Department in Larksville, Pa.
North Port was one of two agencies in Florida to receive a grant. Marion County was the recipient of a $1,000 award. A total of 14 police departments received funding.
Aftermath is a crime scene cleanup company, considered one of the largest in the nation.
