NORTH PORT - The North Port Pool once operated by the SKY Family YMCA is just about gone.
The city and the YMCA closed the facility on July 16 and the YMCA served notice to terminate its contract to operate the pool July 25.
The city began work to decommission the pool Aug. 22 and began to drain it.
The city was concerned that the pool, sitting idle, was an attractive nuisance.
On Friday afternoon, the pool, located in Dallas White Park, had holes drilled in the bottom of it and trucks of fill were staged nearby to fill in the facility. Nearly all the water had been drained.
"With the contract ended, it had to be decommissioned," City Manager Peter Lear said. "It takes some time because the Board of Health is involved, but the process is well underway."
Dallas White Park is located at 5900 Greenwood Avenue.
The pool was constructed in 1956 and recent needed repairs were too costly to justify maintaining it, according to the city.
The city will be opening its new Aquatic Center in the near future. The original date was by the end of July, but it has been delayed by weather and work.
