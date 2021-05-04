North Port popup

The city of North Port will host a COVID-19 walk-in vaccination site this weekend.

Health care workers will administer first doses of the Pfizer vaccine. 

There is no appointment necessary to get vaccinated. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way.

No appointment is required. Adults must bring a photo ID. Minors aged 16-18 must be accompanied by a parent. You do not need to bring additional paperwork.

Be available to come back for your second shot on Saturday, May 29. Health care workers will give you your time for that shot during your first shot. 

Visit the Department of Health site at www.SarasotaHealth.org for additional information.

