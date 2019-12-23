NSpoeyesopen122419a

Popeyes restaurant reopened over the weekend and is serving chicken and side dishes again. Employees said only mild chicken was available Monday, though. The store shut down abruptly last week, but reopened over the weekend. Management referred questions about the reason for the closing to the corporate office, which did not immediately respond to an email from the Sun.

 SUN PHOTO BY TOM HARMENING
