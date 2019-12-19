NORTH PORT — Has Popeyes sailed out of North Port?
The restaurant — which specializes in Louisiana-style fast-food like spicy fried chicken and red beans and rice — has shut down this week, and the location has even been removed from the Popeyes corporate website as a Florida location.
A call to the restaurant’s phone number Wednesday went unanswered.
The North Port location opened to large crowds in July 2018.
At noon on Wednesday, a misspelled sign taped to the side door of the eatery flapped around in the cool north breeze. It’s message, “Closed for Maintience,” offered little explanation as to what went wrong.
Meanwhile, no employees were visible inside the darkened store. There was no scent of frying chicken simmering, or flaky buttermilk biscuits baking. No Voodoo Tenders, or even any regular tenders, were anywhere to be found.
Several vehicles pulled up to the drive-up window. Noticing the store was dark, disappointed drivers hurriedly pulled away and proceeded to an adjacent KFC, or maybe to another town with an open Popeyes or even a Chick-fil-A for a chicken fix.
Burger King and Popeyes are both owned by Restaurant Brands International of Toronto. Nobody at corporate headquarters would offer an explanation Wednesday for the North Port closure.
North Port city officials said they were not aware of the location being closed.
