Ken ZanPelt and Nellie Roman sit on a curb in North Port with their dog, Jesse, after they evacuated their home Thursday afternoon due to flooding. They were awaiting a ride from a relative to stay in another home. "We feel homeless," Roman said. "I can't explain it. You get humbled, deflated. Like, I'm homeless."
NORTH PORT - With power out in about 65% of North Port and a city water main break, much of North Port is without power or water Thursday afternoon.
Local flooding and downed power lines are reported in all parts of North Port. These dangers caused the city of North Port to issue a mandatory curfew from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. until further notice.
The only exception is for those who have to go to work. Until the broken water main is restored, the city will open waterlines to the Peace River water plant.
There was no power at City Hall on Thursday.
The city's only manufactured park Holiday Park is devastated with parts of homes, aluminum and debris in several blocks into the nearby Highland Ridge and North Port Boulevard neighborhoods.
The city is working with the American Red Cross to open shelters in North Port after Sarasota County closes the four schools used as evacuation centers. City Manager Jerome Fletcher said more information will be available for the temporary shelters and eventually the Federal Emergency Management Agency temporary housing. There will be specific areas set up for residents to get water and some food.
The city is still evaluating the heavy damage to trees that are in the streets, downed power lines and flooding. There are areas of North Port Estates that city police still can't access. There's flooding from the Interstate 75 underpass at Sumter Boulevard to North Port Estates. The small bridges at Price Boulevard are flooded and parts of Price are shut down temporarily until flood waters recede.
"We recognize this will be a longterm response," North Port Emergency Manager Michael Ryan said. "North Port saw Category 4 winds of 155 mph, a Category 5 is 157 mph. There's significant damage to homes, to Holiday Park and to areas that are flooded."
Fletcher and Ryan asked for residents to be patient with one another and not drive through flood waters.
"We have emergency crews working to clear road ways, debris and to restore water," Ryan said. "If a vehicle gets stuck in the roadway or someone needs to be rescued, it takes time away from these emergency workers."
Nearly all of the trees along Sumter Boulevard are down. Many of the city's green decorative street lights are snapped and in the road.
Traffic lights along US 41 are mangled and not working. Motorist should treat every light like a four-way stop.
Many businesses along US 41 including McDonalds, Austin's Olde World Restaurant and Goodwill lost signage. The Americas Best Value Inn & Suites North Port is damaged.
The city is working with CoolToday Park for debris removal. The city will wave the two bulk pickups per year for an extended period. There will be announcements when neighborhood debris will be picked up.
Longtime North Port resident Jerry Nicastro is in Boston. However, he used Facebook and called the police department to get help for his brother, Daniel, and his neighbors whose houses were filling with flood waters in the Blue Ridge Park neighborhood.
On Thursday, strangers used canoes and small boats to rescue families from McKibben Park streets onto Sumter Boulevard.
"When you have people coming together and helping one another that's incredible," Jerry said. "Everything is lost. The walls were gone and roof damaged. My nephews were on the second level of the bunk bed. My brother was floating on a mattress because the water was up to his shoulders. He said there were gators and snakes outside from Blue Ridge Lake."
The city will give updates on temporary shelters and resources when available through social media and local news media.
