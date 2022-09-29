PXL_20220929_184543314.jpg

Ken ZanPelt and Nellie Roman sit on a curb in North Port with their dog, Jesse, after they evacuated their home Thursday afternoon due to flooding. They were awaiting a ride from a relative to stay in another home. "We feel homeless," Roman said. "I can't explain it. You get humbled, deflated. Like, I'm homeless."

 SUN PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON

NORTH PORT - With power out in about 65% of North Port and a city water main break, much of North Port is without power or water Thursday afternoon.

Local flooding and downed power lines are reported in all parts of North Port. These dangers caused the city of North Port to issue a mandatory curfew from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. until further notice.


Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments