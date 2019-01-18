NORTH PORT — Progress that the city notched up in 2018 is both visible and invisible, city manager Peter Lear told a Chamber of Commerce audience Thursday.
Lear told about 200 members at the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce’s 33rd annual meeting that North Port notched up some impressive gains over the past 12 months and has built momentum as 2019 begins.
“In 2018, for the first time, the city issued more than 10,000 building permits,” he said. “That includes 60 business permits, so the pace is impressive.”
For the first time, the city also reached out to international business leaders, with economic development visits from Chilean and Guatemalan business leaders.
In 2018, North Port also set a record for recycling of trash, Lear said.
“It’s the citizens of North Port who can take credit for this statistic,” he said. “We recycled an average of 654 tons of trash each month. By far, a record.”
More visible to residents is the continuing work on the U.S. 41 commercial corridor.
“We are helping businesses clean up that corridor,” he said. “New store fronts and other improvements. That work continues this year. Residents will notice that.”
Also visible is the hiring of 21 new firefighters as the city expands coverage to The West Villages area of the city. The new North Port Aquatic Center and improvements to existing parts are also noticeable, Lear noted.
The city-owned Warm Mineral Springs recorded 110,952 visitors in 2018, he added.
In summary, 2018 was a good year for the city, he said.
“We all worked together to achieve that. We should take pride in our achievements.”
