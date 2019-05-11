On May 3, the North Port Library hosted a talk and drawing demo with illustrator Frank Remkiewicz on “The Making of a Children’s Book.”
Remkiewicz is a local award-winning artist whose illustrations have adorned such classics as the “Froggy” series by Jonathan London and the “Horrible Harry” series by Suzy Kline.
This program along with several others, was held in honor of the 100th anniversary of Children’s Book Week.
