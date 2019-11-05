NORTH PORT — The North Port Public Library will temporarily close for several weeks for renovations beginning at the end of this month.
Starting Nov. 25, workers will make repairs to the heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems in the library. Patrons can expect library services to resume by early January.
Jennifer Perry, public services manager for Sarasota County Libraries and Historical Resources, said officials sought to “minimize the impact of the closure” by renovating the library during the holiday season, when schools and government offices are expected to close.
She added that students who visit the library to do homework can still use their library cards to access digital resources.
Throughout the completion of the project, a small library service kiosk will remain available at North Port Public Library from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Patrons can visit the kiosk to receive assistance from library staff, pick up reserved items, place reserve requests and return items.
For full library services during this period, patrons can visit Shannon Staub Public Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port, or Francis T. Bourne Jacaranda Public Library, 4143 Woodmere Park Blvd., Venice.
For more information, contact 941-861-5000.
