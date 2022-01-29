North Port and Punta Gorda are two of the Top 20 housing markets where people are moving, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com.
The Winter 2022 Emerging Housing Markets Index cites several factors for the migration: the pandemic, which caused more to work from home; the allure of warm weather; a robust stock market in 2021 and low interest rates.
“This is very good news for sellers and homeowners,” said Sharon Neuhofer, president of Realtors of Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port-DeSoto, Inc. “The demand for housing here is as high as I’ve ever seen it.”
The index report put Naples as the No. 1 Metropolitan Statistical Area attracting new residents. The reason: Residents working from home want to be near a beach. Naples’ MSA includes Immokalee and Marco Island.
Coming in second is the North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton MSA.
The Punta Gorda MSA, which includes all of Charlotte County, came in at No. 15, while the Cape Coral-Fort Myers MSA came in at No. 6. Sebastian-Vero Beach, the only Florida cities on the state’s East Coast making the Top 20, came in at No. 19.
In the index’s No. 1 market, Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, plus Cape Coral-Fort Myers and Punta Gorda, more than 1-in-5 homes is a vacation home.
The report showed these markets have 5.5 to 8.3 times the average share of vacation homes than the Top 300 markets studied. It attributed this to “ongoing remote and hybrid work situations.”
These area’s “commute data among top emerging markets is largely in line with the 300 markets studied” the report further stated.
Unlike the spring and summer when the emerging-markets lists were dominated by smaller markets, this quarter continued the fall trend of larger metros making their way to the top.
This quarter, six of the 100 largest U.S. metros made the Top 20 list, including last quarter’s repeats, but new additions are “North Port, San Jose, California; Cape Coral-Fort Myers; and Oxnard-Thousand Oaks, California,” according to the index report.
All the locales that made the list have fast-moving housing markets with homes selling in roughly 40 days on average, 13 days faster than the total 300 markets studied (53 days). Tight market conditions have pushed prices higher, though price gains haven’t dampened housing demand, with properties in the top-20 markets and 300 markets studied seeing nearly 50% and 20% more viewers on average relative to last year, respectively, the report continued.
In December, the median time to sale for townhomes and condos was 44 days, and for single family houses it was 53 days. The median percentage of the original listed price received was 100% for both single family houses and townhomes and condos, according to statistics provided by Realtors of Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port-DeSoto.
The WSJ/Realtor.com index analyzed key housing market data as well as economic vitality and lifestyle metrics, such as a high quality of life and expected future home appreciation.
Neuhofer said she had just returned from a Florida Realtors’ conference in which she learned demand for homes is high throughout the state.
“We’re open for business,” she said.
She said even when the state was shut down in 2020 for a few months, people could still go outdoors and sit on their lanais.
Neuhofer cited the quality of life and weather as factors why people are moving to Southwest Florida.
“This is a very vibrant and energetic, welcoming area,” she said, referring to Charlotte County and North Port.
There are benefits to the North Port and Punta Gorda areas, as opposed to much of Sarasota County and Lee County.
“Here, you get more bang for the buck,” Neuhofer said.
