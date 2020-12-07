NORTH PORT — It's going to cost more to flush or shower in some parts of North Port.
But not soon.
City commissioners at a Monday workshop approved the first stages of replacing so-called onsite sewage treatment and disposal systems — or septic tanks and drain fields — with city services. City water is also in the future, for new and existing homes.
The design phase moved forward Monday for the Blue Ridge-North Salford district. It was picked because it's near existing water and sewer services in central North Port, and because of its heavy density. The area also dates to North Port's founding and its septic systems present the challenges of every aging thing, city officials agreed, such as giving way at the seams.
About 40% of existing homes in the Blue Ridge-North Salford district use private septic. And about 30% of Florida’s population has septic systems, or about 2.6 million systems. The state represents some 12% of the country's septic systems, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
North Port has nearly 44,000 platted lots, of which 40% are built out. Depending on where you live, septic systems and well water range from zero to about 90%, according to data supplied by Giffels-Webster Engineers, the Englewood firm conducting a long-term study and recommending which North Port district goes first.
“Is everybody OK with the idea of moving from septic to sewer?” Mayor Jill Luke asked the other three commissioners in Monday's consensus vote.
“Full steam ahead,” responded Commissioner Barbara Langford.
The consensus was unanimous, 4-0.
Monday's move followed years of debate. Arguments for replacing septic center on escaping contaminants that reach aquifers and surface waters. Over-fertilized lawns, farm drainage and rainwater runoff, some 300 billion gallons of annual statewide wastewater, all point in the wrong direction to a healthier Florida, most agree. Extra nitrogen from these sources stimulates damaging algae and stresses aquatic wildlife. It can also drive off tourists, as happens along the West Coast.
Opponents argue it's too much money, as in nearly $1 billion in North Port alone, or a $1 billion in Florida each of the next 20 years, researchers estimate. Typical North Porters could pay up to $30,000 for sewer and water. Commissioners explored pre-payments to soften sticker shock, state grants, a shared visitor surtax and stretching fees over extended periods.
Still, Commissioner Debbie McDowell on Monday said homeowners are on the hook — with voter approval, as bonding such giant projects needs public support. Hearings, bonding votes, design phases and other hurdles would delay things for years, however. Monday's approval was for a design phase.
McDowell had “made no bones about costs” to residents in expressing her reservations. Ultimately, though, she voted to move forward.
In agreeing that cost would be tough for some, especially those with little cash, Langdon added that the “sooner we start (infrastructure) funding options, (the) better off we're going to be.”
Ultimately, however, North Porters may have little choice. Gov. Ron DeSantis in June signed off on Senate Bill 712, the so-called Clean Waterways Act aimed at nutrient pollution.
“We have seen overwhelming support in our efforts to protect and conserve our waterways and natural resources,” DeSantis in June said.
In a sidebar to Monday's workshop, commissioners directed city leadership to enter into purchase negotiations on 17 acres off Pan American Boulevard to be used for a new Utilities Division complex. Consultants had narrowed the search from more than 100 sites. The parcel is held by a Sarasota land investment firm.
