North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison chats with residents at Dunkin’ Donuts in North Port during a Coffee with a Cop event in October of 2018. The city has been named one of the safest places to live in Florida, according to The Home Security Advisor.

NORTH PORT — The city has been named one of the safest places to live in Florida.

The annual safe place survey is conducted by The Home Security Advisor, a home alarm system company.

North Port was cited as the 10th safest place to live among cities of more than 50,000 population. The city has also placed high in previous annual polls conducted by the company. The North Port Police Department shared news of its ranking Thursday on its facebook page.

“We are actually rated safer than many smaller cities in the state,” Josh Taylor, a spokesperson for North Port Police Department said. “We take pride in being recognized for our efforts to keep the city’s residents safe.”

The survey measured violent crimes and property crimes reported in the city.

The number of crimes are then measured per 100,000 residents.

The safest place to live in Florida according to the survey? Satellite Beach, followed by Marco Island.

