NORTH PORT — A proposed economic partnership between the city of North Port and a private partnership was rejected by the City Commission on Tuesday morning
The private Partnership for Creative Economics is seeking to have a jointly funded and operated entity that would oversee economic growth in the city.
Rich Suggs, who is leading the proposed economic organization, was rebuffed in his second appearance before the commission.
The commissioners chided him, saying the materials presented Tuesday were not significantly different from what the board saw on Dec. 11, 2018.
The Partnership envisions the group working jointly with the city on screening economic possibilities for the city.
“I am very, very disappointed with what you brought before us today,” Vice Mayor Debbie McDowell told Suggs. “We asked for more concrete aspects of your group. We did not get that.”
Commissioner Jill Luke said she realized growth in the city needs to be balanced and controlled “but I take offense at the inference the city staff is not doing its job. We don’t need middle man involved in our economic planning.”
Suggs said he understands there is a Waffle House planned next to the Taco Bell near City Hall.
“That is not what I call economic development,” Suggs said.
Commissioner Vanessa Carusone told Suggs: “We need a solid list of pros and cons regarding joining with your group. I want to be able to see both sides of this plan.”
Mayor Chris Hanks said he, too, needs more city staff input.
“We have new staff coming in and I need to get feedback,” Hanks said.
Commissioner Jill Luke told Suggs “we really have the ability (with city staff) to do everything ourselves and we should do that.”
The commission voted 3-2 to allow Suggs to come back before the City Commission with refined plans for the partnership. No date was set for that meeting.
