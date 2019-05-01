NORTH PORT — The city of North Port is currently rated a Class 6 community in the national Community Rating System.
What does this mean?
It means discounts on flood insurance rates for many residents in the city.
“We have improved our rating over time,” said Elizabeth Wong, Storm Water manager for the city of North Port. “This year we have gone up a number, which is good.”
Areas are rated on a 1-10 scale. Municipalities receiving a 1 rating earn no discounts on flood insurance premiums, while those rated a 10 receive a 45 percent rate discount.
With the 6 rating, North Port residents in an AE rating zone will receive a 20 percent discount on their flood insurance rates.
The community ratings are annually issued by the National Flood Insurance Program.
“A lot of the score is based on community outreach and communications,” Wong said. “Here in North Port, we hand out fliers, talk to homeowners and provide information in all sorts of ways.”
She said anyone can go to the city of North Port website and access flood information.
“All someone has to do is type the word ‘flood’ on the web page and all the information pops up.”
