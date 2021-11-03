NORTH PORT — Mel Thomas had lived along the North Carolina-South Carolina border, grew up an Atlanta Braves fan, as did much of the southeastern U.S., including Florida.
“It makes me happy to talk about the Braves,” said Thomas, who is North Port’s Economic Development Division manager and had played a role in the 1996 U.S. Olympic Games in Atlanta. She had lived for 30 years in metropolitan Atlanta, a city of nearly 500,000. “It was (a team) we loved and followed all our lives. We're excited, very excited.”
North Port had contributed $4.7 million as its share in the CoolToday Park stadium, which sits in Wellen Park, a master-planned community in North Port. Sarasota County contributed nearly $22 million toward the $140 million ballpark. State and private money funded the balance. CoolToday opened for a final spring game in 2019, and COVID-19 suspended the 2020 spring season. With some pandemic restrictions, this year was the team's first full schedule. The Braves won that March 2019 game, 4-2 over the Tampa Bay Rays.
Now they've won the biggest prize in baseball.
“How about that?” North Port mayor Jill Luke said of the team's 2021 championship run. “Isn't it magical?”
"We're very excited for the Braves and to call North Port the spring training home of the world champs," said Jerome Fletcher, North Port's city manager.
Aside from the sheer joy of a hometown winner, North Port and Sarasota County stand to gain. According to a 2018 fiscal study presented to Sarasota County’s Tourist Development Council, for instance, tourism had an economic impact to the county of a little over $3 billion.
Post-pandemic, that likely jumps, in part, to the Braves' win.
And the county also captures a voter-approved 1% surtax on goods and services of up to $5,000. Those funds are disbursed to county towns and the school district. Experts insist that some 35% of that surtax is from visitors, which surges with championship enthusiasm.
“It's pretty unbelievable that World Series champs trained right here in North Port,” said Josh Taylor, the city's public information officer, adding that in coordinating a celebration, “we'd work with the Braves, obviously.”
And North Port is talking celebration, citywide, things such as street-pole banners, signage at city entry points and parades. City commissioners discuss the topic Tuesday.
“Let us help you celebrate this big deal, maybe now, maybe then (in February), maybe both,” Mel Thomas said of working with the Braves organization.
