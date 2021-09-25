NORTH PORT — Beneath pink and purple skies, North Port residents somberly gathered Saturday evening at North Port City Hall to release butterflies and light candles in honor of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito.
“It’s a sad occasion, an angel gone too soon,” said Cherylann Francis from Port Charlotte.
People watched as monarch butterflies were released at City Hall. The butterflies signified Petito’s last Instagram post in front of a butterfly mural at The Monarch, an art center in Ogden, Utah.
The memorial event, Butterfly Wings to Heaven for Gabby, was organized by Lisa Correll.
Petito, 22, was reported missing Sept. 11. The North Port resident had been on a months-long journey with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, 23.
The couple had dated for years and were, at one point, engaged. They lived with his parents in the 4300 block of Wabasso Avenue, in North Port.
Laundrie returned from the trip on Sept. 1, driving Petito’s Ford van.
Her body was discovered Sept. 19 in the Spread Creek area of Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming. An autopsy in Teton County, Wyoming, concluded she died in a homicide.
Laundrie has been deemed a “person of interest” in her disappearance. Agencies have been searching for him in the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve for over a week.
Since Petito’s disappearance, the tree where the memorial was held had been a focal point for residents hoping for the best and then eventually mourning her loss.
More than 100 people gathered around the area reserved for Petito’s memorial Saturday night. People of all ages came to show their support and sympathy for Petito’s family.
Mourners throughout the crowd were handed individually wrapped live butterflies, which were slowly released. Following the release and as the sun set, candle lights began to flicker.
Many people from the crowd held signs with a picture of Petito and “#JusticeforGabby” written on them.
“It pulls at your heart,” said Marcus Correll, the husband of Lisa Correll.
He mentioned the outpouring of support the North Port community has shown for Petito’s family despite Petito only living in the area for about two years.
He believes the crowd of people Saturday night came because the final memorial for Petito will be in New York on Sunday. It was North Port’s final goodbye, he said.
Butch and Michele Zappacosta attended the memorial because they could sympathize with the family. Butch Zappacosta’s brother was murdered.
“We can feel their pain,” Michele Zappacosta said.
She said seeing the community turn out for the memorial was beautiful.
“Our heart goes out to the Petito family,” Michele Zappacosta said. “We would like to give them the biggest hug.”
Others sympathized the loss because they too have young daughters.
Cherylann Francis said it could’ve been her daughter so she felt like they had to show their support — especially since she moved to Florida after living in New York, not far from where Petito was from.
“Justice should be served,” Francis said.
As the candles were lit, families hugged and kissed each other.
People brought balloons and plastic butterflies to place around the growing memorial.
Prior to the confirmation of her death, residents attended several vigils last weekend at City Hall. Many left notes and stuffed animals in hopes Gabby would be found safe and come home.
However, the hopeful vigils turned into a memorial on Sept. 19 once the FBI said searchers had found a body matching her description.
While the North Port residents held a memorial service for Petito on Saturday night, her family and friends in New York will gather today for a service.
On Friday night, the Bayport and Blue Point communities in New York, where Petito was from, placed lighted candles at the end of their driveways.
