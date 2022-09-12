NORTH PORT — Scott Titus wore his full combat gear while speaking to the crowd Sunday morning at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony.
The longtime North Port fire chief sweated through parts of his speech outside North Port City Hall.
NORTH PORT — Scott Titus wore his full combat gear while speaking to the crowd Sunday morning at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony.
The longtime North Port fire chief sweated through parts of his speech outside North Port City Hall.
He said it’s sometimes uncomfortable to show unity. It’s uncomfortable to stand up for what’s right. It’s uncomfortable to speak up against those who attack us, but it’s necessary, he reiterated to the crowd of about 300.
“Sept. 12, 2001 was a day of unity,” Titus said. “No one was a Republican, a Democrat, a socialist or an independent — we were all Americans,” he said of the day after four jetliners were hijacked by terrorists and changed America.
Titus said people today are fighting over nouns and pronouns. However, “evil” is an adjective. Americans should remember those who “seek to do harm” to the nation, he said. “Twenty one years ago, nearly 3,000 people said goodbye to their families and died.”
He said the tragedy of Sept. 11 is still impacting families after some who sifted the piles of debris looking for the living or the dead are dying from diseases they caught there.
“We must never forget the heroism,” Titus said, adding that on Saturday, he watched as firefighters and other first responders ran in their combat gear.
Some ran the race sponsored by the honor guard with equipment attached during the annual 5K in North Port. He said they did it to remember those who ran into the Twin Towers in New York in full gear to help those evacuate after the planes hit the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.
North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison also spoke. He said that many haven’t forgotten the “horrific pictures and sounds” of Sept. 11, 2001. He said the unity and patriotism of yesterday is lost. He asked for those who have forgotten to stop and reflect and band together once again and remember the victims and their husbands, wives and innocent children. He said no words or ceremonies can replace the loss of life.
“My beloved country changed that day,” Garrison said. “We remember the nearly 3,000 and the courage of every citizen and first responder that have shaped our lives in such a way. It’s a painful reminder of the evil and hatred that exists in our world.”
Firefighter/paramedic Mike Roman wore white gloves as he rang the bell to honor the fallen. The honor guard stood at attention as Scott Smith played “Amazing Grace” on the bag pipes.
Following the ceremony, the North Port Kiwanis Club dropped off cakes donated by Publix and cards made by The Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County, Cranberry Elementary School students and North Port Art Center art students. It is the 20th year the club has gone to the police and all fire stations including the new fire safety building at Wellen Park, shared with first responders from Sarasota County.
Members pledged not to forget to say thank you to them for their dedication to North Port.
Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.