NORTH PORT — Instead of giving their own speech, members of the North Port American Legion Post 254 welcomed Ihor W. Hron, commander of Ukrainian American Veterans Post 40, to talk about the war in Ukraine.
The American Legion led the Memorial Day ceremony in front of North Port City Hall on Monday.
While members carried on the traditional wreath dedications from all of the military branches, North Port Police Department Bag Pipers Scott Smith and Ed Fitzpatrick played “Amazing Grace,” the Imagine School Young Marines presented the colors, and a few new additions were introduced to the guests this year.
North Port High School student Ava Demaio played taps.
The Military Women Across the Nation were added to wreath presentations and the Rev. Father Oleh Saciuk, chaplain for Ukrainian American Veterans Post 40, closed in prayer. He asked God to watch over those whose “souls and bodies were exposed to the horrors of war.” He asked for those who have faith to keep praying for those who are at war to safely bring them home to their family and friends.
In his speech, Hron explained on Feb. 24, Russian invaded Ukraine. Since then, 30,000 Russian soldiers died. He said 205 Russian air crafts and 160 air crafts, 13 war ships were damaged as well as 2,200 other vehicles and fuel devices destroyed.
“The goal is to eradicate Ukraine as a sovereign nation,” Hron told the crowd. “The Russian soldiers were told the Ukraines would welcome them with open arms and flowers.”
Hron said thousands of Ukraine civilians died in the war as Russian President Vladimir Putin tries to turn Ukraine into a puppet state.
“A quarter of a million have been displaced,” he said. “Teachers in Donbas are being taken to reeducation camps to learn the new history of Russia.”
Hron said Putin “miscalculated the will” and resolution of the Ukraine people to defend their country.
“They (the Russians) didn’t take three days to overtake the country and it didn’t take seven days to invade Kyiv,” he said. “It didn’t happen … Freedom isn’t cheap.”
Members of the Ukrainian American Veterans Post 40 laid a wreath in front of City Hall along with the Sons Riders of AmVets 312, Coast Guard Auxiliary 92, Knights of Columbus, Marine Corps League, the North Port police and fire chiefs, American Legion Post 254 and the Military Women Across the Nation.
The service closed with a release of white doves that flew in patterns over the ceremony and City Hall.
After the ceremony, everyone was invited for lunch at the American Legion Post 254 to continue the annual Memorial Day tradition.
