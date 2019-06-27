Hutchinson01xx16_C

Cory Hutchinson

By VICTORIA VILLANUEVA-MARQUEZ

NORTH PORT — At 19, Cory Hutchinson became the youngest candidate to run for North Port City Commission.

Now, at 23, Hutchinson is vying for a seat on the Sarasota County Commission in 2020.

Hutchinson said the need for South County residents to receive fair and equal representation on the commission encouraged him to file for the District 3 seat.

“North Port has not been getting same treatment,” he said. “People on the commission need to care about our goals.”

The seat is currently held by former state Sen. Nancy Detert, who hails from Venice.

Hutchinson noted some of his objectives include working with government, business and community leaders to lower housing costs and create better paying jobs in South County.

“I want to make sure everybody has good jobs,” Hutchinson said. “So that they can afford housing and improve the quality of life for their families.”

Hutchinson is not the only North Port resident to announce their participation in the upcoming election.

Mayor Chris Hanks has also filed for the District 3 seat, noting that North Port’s representation on the commission “has been abysmal.”

Hutchinson, who was born in Sarasota and moved to North Port with his family when he was 4, serves as the chairperson for the North Port Charter Review Board.

He is also the president of Holly’s Hope, a non-profit organization that works to end the stigma surrounding mental health.

