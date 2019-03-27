NORTH PORT - How should the city develop in the years ahead?
That was the question put to residents at an open house at the Shannon Staub Public Library in North Port on Monday night.
An estimated 30 residents stopped by to view and prioritize the identified major issues identified by the city and its development consultants from Calvin, Giordano & Associates.
The posted comments were varied, but traffic and zoning and commercial developments were major issues.
The city has its work cut out for it before the plan goes before City Commissioners later this year.
For example, two of the posted comments were "keep commercial development out of residential areas" and another was "put more commercial stores in residential areas."
One of the attendees, Tom Nicolson, of North Port said many people complain about conditions in the neighborhoods "because they do not do upfront due diligence."
"They come in, look at a house and say 'I'll take it" and then later say "I didn't know there was so much traffic on this street," Nicholson said. "Now, whose fault is that?"
Several of the other comments were based on developing commercial "centers" in North Port. "We need developments like Fishermen's Village (in Punta Gorda)" several people noted.
The meeting on Monday meeting was the second of two slated on the Unified Land Development Code, which the city wants to have in place by October.
