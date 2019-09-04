By TOM HARMENING
Staff Writer
NORTH PORT — The agenda starts with debate on endangered birds, public art and an Aquatics Center update, and ends with public comment on a proposed hike of the city property tax rate.
The North Port City Commission ends its summer recess Thursday with two meetings in one day.
The commission will hold a special meeting at 1 p.m., and then follow it with a second special meeting at 6 p.m., both in the commission chambers on the second floor of city hall.
Among the items scheduled for discussion at the early meeting is the scrub jay issue in the city.
Former Sarasota County Commissioner Jon Thaxton, who has extensively studied the presence of the endangered jays in the city, is slated to do a presentation on protecting the scrub jays at 4 p.m. The city commission has been considering purchasing potential building sites in the area where the scrub jays have been nesting to protect the birds.
Also on the early meeting agenda is the large roseate spoonbill scripture slated to be installed at Price and Sumter boulevards.
The artist said after completing the work, he doesn’t think it should be painted pink, as planned. To do so, artist Donald Gialanella said, would “cheapen it and make it comparable to a plastic pink lawn flamingo.”
In another artistic matter, the commission will take a second look at the proposed tribute/infinity wall at the long-delayed North Port Aquatics Center. An earlier proposal was rejected by the commission in July.
The evening session will deal mostly with taxes and increasing property tax millage tax rates for the upcoming year.
The commission is considering a tax millage of 4.2056, which is a 31.29% increase over the rolled-back millage rate of 3.2034.
The public hearing will begin at 6 p.m.
The fiscal year 2019-2020 begins Oct. 1 and ends Sept. 30, 2020.
Meetings can be viewed online at cityofnorthport.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx or on YouTube under “City of North Port.”
