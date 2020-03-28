NORTH PORT — Win Sell always said that if he didn’t have a wife and the wolves he loved so much, he would have lived in the woods.
North Port’s former and longtime animal control officer didn’t like the bustle of domestic life. So he created his own getaway at his North Port Estates home for his hybrid wolves.
For decades, Sell and wife Cindy welcomed hundreds of guests to the Wolf Chant. Sell loved having children learn about wolfpacks. He shared stories about each of his pet’s personalities as his home became a haven for abandoned dogs.
This week, short of his 66th birthday, the Army veteran lost his battle with cancer.
Cindy is planning a private ceremony service and celebration of life.
In the beginning
Win Sell’s story starts in 1997, when North Port’s police chief let the city sanitation worker double as a volunteer animal control officer.
At 3 a.m. a recording at Sarasota County Animal Control told residents to leave a message if they had animal control issue. Sell told homeowners he didn’t care what time they needed help, he would respond.
And he did.
Then Sarasota County donated a truck for Sell, who had 22 years experience as a trapper. He retrofitted it to rescue raccoons from garbage cans, remove and relocate poisonous rattlesnakes, wrestle alligators away from bus stops and the waterway near the library, help stray deer or bobcat away from danger.
In his first year as a volunteer, he responded to nearly 190 calls (the city’s population then was about 15,000). He picked up road kill, relocated injured animals.
He lobbied then commissioners for a real animal control position. That year, the final budget almost didn’t pass because commissioner’s fought over one item — hiring Sell as the full-time animal control officer.
Over the years
No two days were the same for Sell. As the new animal control officer, he also worked with the police department’s free animal trap program to help with feral cats, raccoons and possums without causing them harm. Meanwhile, the county charged $55.
Sell set traps, rescued injured ones (sometimes rehabbing them from his home) and followed up on their placement. There were many times when Sell was called to remove gators from neighborhoods. He’d been on calls when gators went into lanais and pools. He taught police officers how to assist. He knew he’d seen it all when an alligator bit off the bumper of a car along Toledo Blade Boulevard.
“Win was like the Steve Irwin of North Port,” said Assistant Police Chief Chris Morales. “He was like no other animal control officer.”
What a character
Morales said Sell’s signature character was his pipe. He smoked it all of the time.
“It always smelled sweet,” Morales said. “You could always tell when Win was around or where he had been because of his pipe had a very distinct smell to it.”
Sell’s buddy Larry Chatfield met him in the early 1980s through a mutual friend Dennis Tappen, a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer. They shared interests in survival techniques, fishing and hunting.
“Throughout the years, Win got into breeding hybrid wolves,” Chatfield said. “Win shared his house with all sorts of critters at the Wolf Chant. There were times he’d let me have the pick of the litter. He had this one alpha male hybrid wolf named Wolf. How original.
“I can still see Win driving his Jeep, puffing on his pipe along with his close companion Harley, she was another friendly hybrid.”
Spirit of the wild
Sell wasn’t easily understood by some. He was vocal about the ever-increasing politically correct restrictions of the animal control job. Chatfield said he understood his longtime friend’s struggles with domestic life.
“Best of all, his wife Cindy really understood this man,” Chatfield said. “He was a true friend to me. He helped when ever I needed it, without hesitation. He will be missed.”
As North Port’s population grew, driving wild animals from their habitat, calls for animal control quadrupled. Sell couldn’t handle them all by himself. He was joined by Jarred Fegan, now in a civilian position with the police department.
After years of jumping in canals and being bitten by snakes and alligators — and being clawed by coyotes, dogs and cats — Sell retired in 2012. The year before, he handled 1,178 of the 3,014, animal control calls from residents.
In retirement, he joined Cindy as a faithful weekly volunteer at the North Port Salvation Army and helped every year with community food drives.
The only things he said he didn’t miss from his years of service with the city were the 40-mile, one-way drives in traffic to the county animal shelter in Sarasota, doing paperwork for the job.
Sell will always be remembered for his love and passion for animals, Morales said.
“He was the animal whisperer of North Port,” he said. “We were very blessed to have him for so long. We will miss him.”
