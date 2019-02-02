NORTH PORT — Imagine School at North Port has been named a Florida School of Character.
The charter school received the recognition from Character.org, a national nonprofit organization devoted to fostering character development in communities, according to its website.
“Our students are really the ones who are benefiting the most from this because we are instilling values in them and teaching them how to be good people and great citizens of our community,” said Aleischa Coover, principal of Imagine School’s elementary campus. “While academics, of course, are so important, it’s really important that we’re sending kids into our community that are great citizens and that they can give back and contribute.”
Florida schools are required by state statutes to have a mental health plan, Coover said.
Imagine School has allotted time in its schedule for social and emotional learning, which teaches students to regulate their feelings, process difficult information and seek help if they are in need of support.
“The mental well-being and the emotional well-being of our students is just as important as the physical well-being and safety,” Coover said.
She said these strategies help students develop into more well-rounded individuals.
Imagine School will be considered for Character.org’s highest distinction, National School of Character, which is set to be announced in May, according to its website.
The schools and districts selected for this distinction will be honored at the Character.org National Forum on Oct. 24-27 in Washington, D.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.