North Port's Parks and Recreation department invited the community for its first Movie on the Green on Friday for families. Disney's "Toy Story 4" was shown free at the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd. More than 250 residents and visitors came with blankets and chairs, some with snacks from home while others bought food from vendors. Upcoming movies include "Avengers End Game" at 6:25 p.m. Feb. 21. The public is invite to vote on either "Space Jam or "Flubber" for 7:45 p.m. March 27. Check www.facebook.com/NorthPortParksandRec/ for more information and to vote.

