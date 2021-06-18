North Port, Sarasota County end recreational burn bans

SARASOTA COUNTY — Now that the summer rains have arrived and vegetation is thoroughly soaked, local governments ended their burn bans, applied in May to combat brush fires caused by dry conditions.
On Friday, North Port Fire Chief Scott Titus issued a press release rescinding the ban immediately.
“We continue to encourage our citizens to exercise caution during the upcoming months as there will likely be periods of limited precipitation and fire hazards always exist in a wildland urban interface area such as the city of North Port,” he said in the statement. “If any citizens wish to receive any fire safety tips, please feel free to contact us by telephone or at www.cityofnorthport.com.”
Sarasota County Fire Chief Michael Regnier issued a similar statement Thursday, rescinding the recreational burn ban effective Friday.
Sarasota County burn ban was enacted on May 27. For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit scgov.net.
Charlotte County never enacted a burn ban this year.
