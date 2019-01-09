NORTH PORT - North Port city and Sarasota County officials are opening cold weather shelters tonight as the region anticipates some of the chillier temperatures of the year.
North Port officials announced on social media it would open its shelter at New Hope Community Church, 5600 S. Biscayne Drive, tonight and on Thursday night as well.
The Salvation Army Center of Hope, 1400 10th St., in Sarasota, opened at 4 p.m. and will start taking in people in need at 6:30 p.m., according to officials.
Sarasota County Emergency Management officials coordinate with The Salvation Army and other faith-based groups along with municipalities in the county for the assistance.
"Emergency Management officials remind residents that pets should not be left outside during the cold weather," the county said in a news release.
It said residents "who need to be outside overnight or during the early morning hours are encouraged to dress in several warm layers and limit skin exposure to the wind."
Overnight lows for North Port are expected to be in the low 40s with a windspeed of about 10 mph bringing wind chills lower.
"Following the passage of a cold front today, northerly winds will continue to bring much cooler and drier air into West Central and Southwest Florida through Thursday," the city said in a social media post. "Winds will remain between 10 and 15 mph near the coast between 5 and 10 mph inland overnight and this will make it feel about 3 to 6 degrees colder."
The Sarasota County Fire Department sent along a reminder to use caution when heating homes "as the risk of fire and carbon monoxide poisoning increase during very cold weather due to the improper use of heating devices, so extreme caution is advised."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.