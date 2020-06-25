NORTH PORT — You can’t get it if you don’t ask.
But asking for money through regional planners to help widen two-lane Price Boulevard — one of North Port’s busiest roads — hasn’t worked. So now the city of North Port is going directly to the federal government, asking for $25 million to rebuild a portion of the road.
The city needs to add more lanes, sidewalks, drainage and other improvements to Price between Sumter and Toledo Blade boulevards, the busiest portion of the road. If approved, the city would have to pay about $17 million of the project, estimated at $42 million.
The neighborhood outgrew the two-lane road years ago, and the road is now functioning at a “D” level of service and has been a “high-priorty” project for 13 years, according to the city’s grant application.
Price is the only east-west route between Tamiami Trail and Interstate 75. The 2.75-mile stretch between Sumter and Toledo Blade connects five schools, including North Port High, a water park and community center, and busy shopping centers at each end. School buses, SCAT buses and commuters clog the road several times a day, particularly in the early morning and afternoon rush hours.
“Traffic continues to increase and the city struggles to keep up with the demand,” the city’s grant writer, Valerie Malingowski wrote in the application. “Budget wise, North Port is a small city and is not able to fund the entire 12-mile widening of Price Boulevard.
“This project has been submitted as a high priority project to the Sarasota-Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization for the Long-Range Transportation Plan year after year in hopes of obtaining state or federal funding for this regional connector. No funding commitment has been received to date and the city lacks the financial capacity to support construction.”
The application begins with an account of an accident in February involving a city employee cycling to work. He was severely injured by a car that drove off the road.
The city has long planned to widen the road. It paid for a widening study in 2009, but the project went on hiatus after the Great Recession dried up funding. In 2014, the city hired a design and engineering firm to develop a plan for the Sumter-Toledo Blade stretch, possibly by adding just a center turn lane.
“The City Commission finally agreed that widening the road to five lanes with a center dual left turn lane would be the best option in order to provide long term unrestricted access to abutting residential properties. Multi-use paths on both sides of the five-lane roadway were chosen in lieu of sidewalks and bicycle lanes,” Malingowski wrote in the application. “The city has completed 100% construction plans and has the Environmental Resource permit and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permit in place.”
City commissioners voted 5-0 to send the grant application to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
