NORTH PORT — Like the work to gather signatures and letters for a certificate of need a few years ago, North Port officials and advocates are hoping for more community spirit with another project.
This one won't be for a new hospital — and the timeline is already near deadline.
City officials are urging all residents, businesses and institutions to become visible and urge Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to approve a grant that would allow the area to build its first interstate gateway development at Sumter Boulevard and Interstate 75.
The request is for $1.9 million to extend water and sewer lines to the area.
The city is pledging $900,000 to help build the infrastructure.
The new lines would allow construction of office buildings, medical facilities, hotels and restaurants in the area.
It is a key priority for the city, according to North Port officials.
The Florida Job Growth Fund is awarding grants on a first-come and first-served basis.
City planners say the development of the area would initially create 690 to 990 jobs.
The need is urgent; copies of letters sent are requested by Monday, July 22.
The letters can be scanned and emailed to Valerie Malingowski, grant writer for North Port, at vmalingowski@cityofnorthport.com.
"Every letter counts," said Mel Thomas, economic development manager for the city, in a news release.
The city even gives a little advice — but not too much — on how to potentially write the letter.
"It needs your personal touch," the city said in a news release. "Allude to your personal circumstances. How will the change in North Port (affect) the area and therefore your business or home value or overall enterprise of the area?"
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is asking its members to also participate in the letter-writing campaign.
Those seeking more information are urged to call the Economic Development Department at 941-429-7029.
