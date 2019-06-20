A former North Port man arrested in March after allegedly touching two children at an Englewood swimming pool has now been arrested in Texas.
Timothy Rice, 41, was arrested on the new charges in Jackson County, Texas, stemming from an investigation into the incidents that occurred at the Ann Dever Regional Park Pool, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
The charges include three counts of lewd and lascivious conduct and two counts of lewd lascivious molestation on a victim under 12.
Rice, a registered sex predator, was previously arrested and charged with loitering or prowling by certain offenders in close proximity to children.
He most recently told authorities he was residing in Kempner, Texas, which is in Lampasas County near Killeen and Fort Hood.
His arrest came after his behavior at the pool caught the attention of parents and yielded several complaints to staff.
"Following the publicity of the original arrest, several parents contacted the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office to speak to detectives with the Major Crimes Unit about interactions their children had with Rice at the pool," the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post.
Interviews with the children determined that the interactions involved physical contact with Rice that was sexual or inappropriate in nature. The investigations led to the new charges against Rice.
His bond has been set at $350,000. He remained in jail as of Thursday afternoon.
An official with the Jackson County Sheriff's Department said Rice was not facing any charges in Texas.
Rice has been the focus of several incidents since March when he was first accused of touching children at the Englewood pool.
Deputies were called to the pool March 21, where a coordinator said a female had said her daughter had been touched by a man believed to be Rice on March 20, according to the arrest affidavit.
The pool official wanted Rice given a trespass order to stay away from the pool, but officials were unable to at the time since none of the people involved in the incident were there. A deputy told pool staff to contact the Sheriff’s Office again if Rice returned.
On March 22, Rice arrived at the pool and authorities spoke with him. A lifeguard said Rice had been coming to the pool for weeks, bringing squirt guns and playing only with children.
The lifeguard said a parent said Rice squeezed the buttocks of her juvenile daughter, the child said. The child told the mother Rice asked for a kiss, according to the affidavit.
Another parent said Rice grabbed her juvenile daughter’s thigh while they were in the water, the affidavit stated.
Rice was initially charged with loitering or prowling in close proximity to children as a sexual predator, a second-degree misdemeanor.
A detective said Rice was “in the process of ‘grooming the children’ and therefore prowling in search of (prey) a child victim.”
It was later learned Rice had been at the community pool in The Woodlands in Cedar Grove in North Port in October.
In that situation, he and a woman had allegedly brought water toys and pool noodles. A witness said “the male was actively playing with at least 7 other kids in the pool, whom she knew the parents. (She) said this made her very nervous since the male admitted to not residing there or being a guest of any other resident.”
The witness took a photograph of the man and woman.
As officials sought to arrest him on warrants for that case, Rice — who has posted bond on the initial Charlotte County charges — left the state and went to Texas.
He'd later return to face the new charges, post bond again, and return to Texas.
Rice was a lifeguard and martial arts instructor in St. Petersburg when he was convicted of molesting several girls at a pool in an apartment complex.
He was adjudicated guilty on July 26, 1999, for sexual battery on a victim under 12 and convicted a second time on Aug. 9, 2000, for sexual battery and lewd and lascivious molestation, according to the affidavit.
There had also been complaints in north Florida that Rice had been “watching kids” at two different state parks, the affidavit states.
Rice, whose address is on the 2500 block of Rushmore Street in North Port, is listed as a sexual predator on the Florida Department of Law Enforcement website.
Rice describes himself as a website developer.
In April, the road outside his home was vandalized with the words "sexual predator" and arrows pointing to his driveway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.