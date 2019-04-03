SARASOTA — Wanted sexual predator Timothy Rice turned himself in to Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office on Monday night.
Rice, 41, of North Port, was being sought by the North Port Police Department on a charge of violating his sexual offender status by loitering within 300 feet of children.
The warrant stems from his visiting a private pool in October where he allegedly brought pool toys for children in the pool.
However, before North Port authorities could serve him with an arrest warrant last Wednesday, Rice filed papers in Sarasota indicating he was leaving the state.
Sarasota County authorities were unaware of the arrest warrant pending in North Port.
It led to a manhunt in the area before authorities communicated about the timeline of events.
He was believed to be heading to Texas. Authorities in the county he was said to be heading to, said they would likely arrest him for the misdemeanors involving his alleged pool use around children.
“Mr. Rice walked in here at 10:30 Monday night,” Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kaitlyn Perez said Tuesday. “He was arrested and no bond was set, so he’s going to be here a while.”
Rice also faces similar charges in Charlotte County involving a pool incident in Englewood.
According to probable cause affidavits, Rice arrived at area pools, including one in Englewood and one in North Port, with squirt guns and pool noodles.
He was arrested March 22 after allegedly interacting with children at the Ann Dever Regional Park pool where he is accused of squeezing the buttocks of one juvenile and asking another to kiss him.
For that, he was charged with loitering or prowling in close proximity to children as a sexual predator, a second-degree misdemeanor.
The new charge is based on the October incident at The Woodlands in Cedar Grove in North Port.
A police incident report from November said they’d learned Rice had been at a community pool in The Woodlands in Cedar Grove in North Port in October.
In that situation, he and his wife had allegedly brought water toys and pool noodles. A witness said “the male was actively playing with at least 7 other kids in the pool, whom she knew the parents. (She) said this made her very nervous since the male admitted to not residing there or being a guest of any other resident.”
The witness took a photograph of the man and woman.
In late November, the witness received a notification from a social media site for The Woodlands community discussing a convicted child predator using the pool “and she immediately recognized the person as the male in the pool on Oct. 7.”
He was previously adjudicated guilty on July 26, 1999, for sexual battery on a victim under 12 and convicted a second time on Aug. 9, 2000, for sexual battery and lewd and lascivious molestation, according to the affidavit.
Rice is a resident of the 2500 block of Rushmore Street in North Port. A search of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Sexual Offenders and Predators website listed him Tuesday afternoon as a confined “predator”.
“We will be glad to see him back here,” North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor said.
Police said anyone with information on Rice or any other “inappropriate activity” is urged to call North Port Police Detective Chris Maki at 941-429-7323 or cmaki@northportpd.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.