The boys soccer Senior Night was held Friday, Jan. 11 at the Preserve. North Port High School and its Athletic Department honored seven students members of the Class of 2019 and the varsity squad.
Players, along with family members, and friends walked out of the giant inflatable Bobcat toward the coaches whom presented them with a framed jersey.
The ceremony took place prior the match against Venice; who the Bobcats defeated 2-0.
