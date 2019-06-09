Splash07xx18G

Jordyn Nainby, 4, gets an unexpected splash from one of many fountains at Atwater Park’s splash pad. The splash pad is closed from June 10-14 for repairs and upgrades.

 SUN PHOTO BY TAMI GARCIA

NORTH PORT — Maintenance and upgrades will close Atwater Community Park’s splash pad from Monday-Friday in North Port.

“Don’t mind us — we’re just going to throw some shade here,” the city of North Port said in a social media post.

The shade comes from the installation of a new shade structure that is set to be completed over the seating area of the splash pad.

“The shade structure will be approximately 23 feet wide and 40 feet long and will provide a great space to take a break from the sun while enjoying Atwater Park,” the city stated. “We apologize for this inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we work to improve our park.”

Atwater Community Park and the splash pad are at 4475 Skyway Avenue off East Price Boulevard in North Port.

