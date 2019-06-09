NORTH PORT — Maintenance and upgrades will close Atwater Community Park’s splash pad from Monday-Friday in North Port.
“Don’t mind us — we’re just going to throw some shade here,” the city of North Port said in a social media post.
The shade comes from the installation of a new shade structure that is set to be completed over the seating area of the splash pad.
“The shade structure will be approximately 23 feet wide and 40 feet long and will provide a great space to take a break from the sun while enjoying Atwater Park,” the city stated. “We apologize for this inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we work to improve our park.”
Atwater Community Park and the splash pad are at 4475 Skyway Avenue off East Price Boulevard in North Port.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.