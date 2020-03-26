VENICE — A North Port man is accused of stealing more than $13,000 in scratch-off lottery tickets from a convenience store where he worked as a manager.
Joshua Pangio, 28, allegedly stole one batch of $2,300 worth of tickets during a single shift in a crime authorities say was caught on surveillance camera.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said their investigation found he'd been stealing from the Venice store since at least March 2 and cited his own financial issues. The store was not identified in paperwork released to the public, citing Marsy's Law.
According to a probable cause affidavit, an area manager for the stores sought the investigation on Tuesday after she "had been called to investigate recent losses the store was sustaining through its lottery sales."
She found and provided to authorities video surveillance of Pangio taking lottery tickets while working, including on Monday morning when he put more than $2,000 into his backpack without paying for them, authorities said.
Pangio was met by authorities when he arrived for work Wednesday.
After being read his Miranda rights, Pangio said he worked in the store since January, works alone "and admitted to playing lottery scratch off tickets when he is bored during work hours," the probable cause affidavit states.
The document states he thought he was taking about $200 to $300 in scratch-off tickets on Monday, March 23.
"When told the amount ($2,300), Pangio said he would have never guessed it was that much," it states. "He also admitted to playing scratch offs to escape all the stress in his everyday life and is also having money problems."
Pangio, of the 8000 block of Gaillard Avenue in North Port, faces a single felony count of grand theft of more than $10,000. He was released Wednesday after posting a $1,500 bound.
