North Port High School and the National Honor Society Golden Paw Chapter held its 2018-19 induction ceremony on Tuesday at the Performing Arts Center.
Students, family members and staff attended the event, where 30 new members were accepted into the chapter.
Cheryl Williamson, English and French teacher at North Port High School, is the group adviser.
Flint Shoop, an English teacher at the school, was the guest speaker. He emphasized the importance of “grow your mind and develop your passions.”
