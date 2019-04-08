NORTH PORT - Crisis counselors are available today at North Port High School for those affected by the early Saturday morning vehicle wreck that resulted in one teen’s death, three injuries and another woman's arrest.
Mourners returned to the Joe Wood Circle site in rural North Port to light candles and place flowers. Remnants of the vigil appeared undisturbed Sunday afternoon.
Stephanie G. Evrard, 19, of Port Charlotte, was driving a 2010 Toyota SUV on Joe Wood Circle near Genip Court about 2:39 a.m. Saturday and “failed to navigate a curve,” North Port police reported Saturday. A 17-year-old female North Port High student died at the scene.
Evrard was charged with DUI manslaughter and three counts of DUI with personal injury or damage. She remained in the Sarasota County Jail on a $71,000 bond Sunday evening.
The three other people injured included a 19-year-old, a 17-year-old and a 13-year-old. The 17-year-old girl was treated and released from Sarasota Memorial Hospital, the 19-year-old male was hospitalized and had to undergo surgery at SMH, and a 13-year-old boy was taken to a Tampa-area hospital for his injuries. Updates on the other victims were not available at the time of this report.
“Approximately 13 people” were in or on top of the SUV, said North Port Police spokesperson Josh Taylor in a NPPD news release.
North Port police urge anyone with information on the crash to contact North Port traffic homicide investigation’s Officer Greg Pierce at 941-429-7300 or submit tips through the North Port Police app.
North Port High School students can seek assistance today from crisis counselors. In addition, Sarasota County students can anonymously talk to a counselor by texting “HERE4U” to the Crisis Text Line at 741741, which is available 24 hours a day.
