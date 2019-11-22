North Port High School drama students will present “Rumpelstiltskin” this weekend. The NPHS Drama students will bring to live this classic German tale, by the Grimm Brothers. There is a performance at 7 p.m. tonight (Nov. 23) and 3 p.m. at Sunday (Nov. 24) at the North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port.

