NORTH PORT - The city is seeking input from its residents again.
The city announced Monday it is sending out its annual Citizen Survey to North Port residents.
About 2,000 "residents have been randomly selected to receive the annual survey in the mail," the city said in a social media post.
North Port officials said the surveys should have been received by now.
"For those who want to take part but were not among the random sample, an online survey will be made available in coming weeks where they can make their voice heard," the post states.
The city asked residents to check for the notices in the mail online to assist with participating in the 2019 survey.
"This is an opportunity for North Porters to provide feedback on your city and the services we provide," the statement said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.